To adequately fund NIH and NSF, Congress also will need to raise the artificial spending caps mandated by the Budget Control Act, as it did in 2013, 2015, and 2018. Raising the caps will facilitate the funding of scientific research, and can be done in a fiscally responsible manner. Only through stable and sustained growth in research funding can we combat the diseases that kill the many, such as cancer and heart disease, as well as the heartbreaking diseases that affect the few, like Duchenne muscular dystrophy.