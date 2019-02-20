Integration as a standalone solution undervalues the power of black communities while overvaluing that of white communities. The underlying assumption of too many desegregation attempts is that proximity to white students alone is, in and of itself, the key to educational reform. This form of integration is often justified by the notion that placing black and Latino students into better-funded schools, where they will be in better physical environments and have access to improved educational resources that are denied to their home neighborhoods. But this reasoning creates the narrative that quality education lies only within schools that mostly serve white students.