On Feb. 6, prosecutors from the Office of the U.S. Attorney in Eastern Pennsylvania joined with prosecutors from the U.S. Department of Justice in Washington in an attempt to block a group of privately funded citizens from establishing the first-in-the-nation safe injection facility in Philadelphia. Last year, Philadelphia city officials gave the OK for the Safehouse nonprofit to establish the site. Recently Pittsburgh’s mayor expressed an interest in allowing the same in his city. In the last year, leaders of Seattle, Denver, and New York City have also shown an interest. Yet it is the position of the Department of Justice, expressed by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein last summer, that it violates federal law to permit and “facilitate” the use of federally banned substances, and the Feb. 6 lawsuit seeks a preemptive opinion from a federal judge. This obstruction of a method of harm reduction that has been shown for decades to save lives and reduce the spread of disease is shameful and medieval.