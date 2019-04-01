I am not a fan of censorship. Books and films should not be unavailable because they contain inflammatory ideas or controversial claims. Documentaries that responsibly question conventional medical wisdom by drawing on sound research are a valuable resource for patients and providers. But there is no good reason to carry “Root Cause” — an odd mix of flashy first-person storytelling and interviews with medical “experts” that have the guise of authority but none of the expertise. For major media outlets to sell it implies that they believe its claims are worth consideration.