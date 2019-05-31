The same is true when it comes to obstruction of justice. In his report, Mueller carefully explains both sides of the argument and makes clear that "the evidence we obtained about the President's actions and intent presents difficult issues that would need to be resolved if we were making a traditional prosecutorial judgment." He presents exculpatory arguments on the president's behalf. For example, he notes that "unlike cases in which a subject engages in obstruction of justice to cover up a crime, the evidence we obtained did not establish that the President was involved in an underlying crime related to Russian election interference" and "the absence of that evidence affects the analysis of the President's intent and requires consideration of other possible motives for his conduct."