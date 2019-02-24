That’s because for decades, men -- and that’s who we’re talking about here, men -- with thick wads of bills and friends on the golf fairways of power have gotten away with everything. There’s a reason that a billionaire like Donald Trump could fantasize about shooting somebody in the middle of Fifth Avenue in broad daylight and getting away with it, because everything short of that has already been gotten away with. But Kraft’s embarrassing arrest comes at one of those rarest of moments -- when everyday people are suddenly realizing who doesn’t have power in America, who does, and that something can be done about this.