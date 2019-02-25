As an immigration attorney, I have met some of these women (because they are virtually always young, young women), and I can tell you that the look in their eyes is a cross between terror and emptiness. None of them knowingly entered the world of sex trafficking. For most, it was a promise to leave their small town in the Balkans, or in Asia, or in Africa and earn money and a ticket to a better future. Very few, if any, intended to become what some people call “sex workers,” which is a euphemism that makes me cringe. We can leave for another day the discussion about whether prostitution should be legal, but regardless of how you feel about grown women choosing to use their bodies as a way to make money, there is no question that a pre- or barely postpubescent youngster trafficked into this country is immoral. It is also a crime.