I am a critical care nurse. I know mistakes happen in medicine — sometimes due to miscommunication, lack of vigilance, and fatigue, but more fundamentally, due to lack of accountability from hospital leadership and flawed systems. As nurses, we take an oath to “do no harm.” So when I heard a nurse was arrested in Tennessee in connection with a patient death, I was alarmed. Prosecuting healthcare workers for errors sets a dangerous precedent: it says that to err is criminal, not human. Even worse, it lets healthcare systems off the hook. Rather than criminalize individual employees, hospital administrators across the country should examine their processes to ensure errors never happen.