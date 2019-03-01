Sadly, while at NJDOT, My first official act as DOT Commissioner was to attend a funeral for a DOT driver who was rendering assistance to a disabled vehicle just outside Philadelphia. The driver with a service truck had every type of emergency lighting activated and a car still managed to plow into his vehicle as it sat on the shoulder in daylight. Within a year, I attended another funeral for a New Jersey State Trooper who was parked on a shoulder with emergency lights activated when he was hit under the same conditions. A blow out from a pothole puts anyone in the same situation as the DOT worker or the state trooper, except they don’t have the added safety of emergency lighting. As a result of the dangers when stopped on a shoulder, New Jersey implemented the “Move-Over Law” when emergency vehicles are parked on a shoulder with lights flashing.