As health-care professionals, we are familiar with the challenging issues that cause patients to experience homelessness and might bring them to seek refuge somewhere like Suburban Station. A 2010 report by the Department of Housing and Urban Development found that mental-health, substance-abuse, and medical issues are a common thread linking most people to homelessness. We have seen in our practice how burnout and a lack of training can cause staff to respond unprofessionally to the patients we serve. To prevent that dynamic, we offer extensive training and support for our staff as well as a strong emphasis on self-care.