Precautions also should not be limited to school — they should begin at home. I feel that parents are not always involved enough in their teen’s personal life and surroundings. Parents have to start asking the necessary questions, like “How is your day going?” or “Is there anything troubling you that I should know?,” despite how difficult asking can be. Try to get a little more sense of who your children really are as people and what makes them tick. Investing more of your time in their lives can not only show them that you care but also make them feel more open about asking for advice. I know that as teens, we battle many emotions and can sometimes act on impulse.