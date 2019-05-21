Inspired by this session, I decided to model vulnerability in order to create trust and build deeper relationships within our team. I gathered my staff and shared my personal story to demonstrate why I passionately believe that our students deserve access to diverse opportunities and experiences. I explained that I wanted our students to visit the library and read novels because my father, who was a voracious reader, took my sister and me to the library every week, which opened my eyes to new ideas and cultures and developed my love of reading. I pushed for our kids to attend ski trips because I believe it’s important to expose inner city kids to experiences they may not have otherwise.