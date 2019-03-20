Regarding inequitable school funding between districts, there are two inconvenient truths: the inequity itself and the difficulty in overcoming it. Since 2016, the state’s school funding formula has doled out new education dollars to school districts on a per-pupil basis, with extra weights for at-risk factors such as poverty. In a perfect world, we would apply that formula to the entirety of state-level investments in education. That would help Philadelphia—but would hurt many other school districts, making such a solution politically implausible.