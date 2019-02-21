Our city’s schools serve a wonderfully diverse student population: as of this year , nearly half our students are African American, roughly one fifth are Hispanic, fourteen percent are white, nearly 9 percent are Asian American, and several thousand identify as having multiple racial and ethnic backgrounds. This diversity is not unique to Philadelphia; indeed, America’s public schools are more diverse than ever, especially in large cities, where students of color represent the vast majority of the student population. I believe this growing diversity is a strength, that the varied backgrounds and experiences of our students can contribute to richer, more meaningful learning experiences. To get there, however, we must first ensure that our curriculum and instruction are the best they can be, and that we, as educators, hold all students to the highest expectations. A challenging, high-quality curriculum can honor the diversity of all students’ backgrounds; rigor and cultural relevance need not be mutually exclusive.