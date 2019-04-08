At Janene’s school in South Philly, toxic lead paint is a still dangerous problem. Until recently, she was unaware that this was a pervasive district issue. In her classroom, she unknowingly exposed children to toxic lead dust by storing hands-­on materials on the windowsills. She was both pregnant and pumped breast milk in her classroom without knowing the risks to her unborn child, who is now almost two and has tested positive for some lead exposure. Janene now treats working in her classroom as a hazard: She changes her clothes before going home and nursing her toddler, covers all of her classroom materials stored on the windowsill, has purchased a costly air purifier, and uses a mask while cleaning. The lead dust is only one hazard; leaks, flooding, and unbearably hot and cold temperatures also plague her school.