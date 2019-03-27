In large cities and in small towns, in coastal states and middle America, in locales “red” and “blue," communities benefit when their public schools thrive and they suffer when their schools struggle. Nowhere is this more evident than in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania — home to the birthplace of our nation — which also has the unfortunate distinction as having the most inequitable school funding system in the entire country. In the Keystone State, education equity is too often determined by a child’s zip code, and our poorest school districts are in the midst of a facilities crisis that has literally poisoned our schoolchildren and put their lives in danger.