At a local community clinic that primarily serves undocumented immigrants, we met a teenage girl from Central America. She had recently crossed the border fleeing unrest and violence and came to us for care. She appeared shy, withdrawn, and frankly scared. With trembling hands, she said that she was a victim of rape and sexual violence in her home country but had not told anyone. She even withheld it from medical personnel at the border in fear of being deported. It wasn’t until she met us in the clinic — thousands of miles from the southern border — that she received the treatment she needed.