This month, lawmakers introduced a bill to rework the state’s “alternative energy portfolio standard,” adding a requirement that 50 percent of the electricity sold to Pennsylvania consumers come from carbon-free resources like nuclear, wind, and solar by 2021. To understand the potential impacts, just look at some of its loudest opponents — the state’s fossil fuel industry. Major natural gas producers are trying to crush this legislation, knowing that if it fails, two of Pennsylvania’s nuclear power plants will shut down, and the remaining three could follow. They would be more than happy to replace nuclear power on the grid, even if it means more emissions and higher costs to Pennsylvanians.