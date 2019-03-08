When my mother was a child, she might have been enticed by the saleslady standing outside a candy shop with samples of chocolate. Today, it feels like every single item or service marketed to me is based an algorithm that determines what companies think I like. Brands advertise to us in the most covert ways — influencers on social media can secretly market a product by claiming that it’s their favorite when, in reality, they’re just getting paid to say it is. In the same way, fame can be discovered through viral YouTube videos and before you know it, anyone with a smartphone and access to the internet can become an influencer.