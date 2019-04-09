Biden’s inappropriate touching frequently gets dismissed — by celebrity friends and political supporters — as his being affectionate, grandfatherly, just “Joe being Joe.” Yet there’s a line of respect that frequently gets crossed for which Biden is never held accountable. Biden’s position as a man in power and disturbing history of wandering hands and inappropriate touching that violates women’s boundaries seemingly speak to core tenets of the #MeToo movement. As such, Penn’s hypocritical behavior towards Biden is troubling. It’s worth asking whether the former vice president would get so many passes if he were, like Wynn, a Republican.