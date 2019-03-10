But the biggest problem is this: We just don’t trust the American jurisprudence system to mete out real justice to people as rich and as powerful as Donald Trump and his cronies. The next couple of weeks are likely to be the greatest test of whether our nearly 243-year experience in democracy still works since the final days of Watergate. The public has been waiting two long years to learn the truth from Mueller about what really happened with Russia in the 2016 election and with efforts to cover that up. But there’s no guarantee that just-appointed-by-Trump Attorney General William Barr will release the Mueller report, or that Congress will have the ability -- let alone the will -- to act on its findings.