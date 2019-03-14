I’ve worked with President Trump when I think he’s right and will continue to do so. Together we have gotten many important things accomplished, like reducing taxes and regulations to grow our economy. But I promised Pennsylvanians I would never be a rubber stamp for any president, even one in my own party. While I agree that the situation on the southern border is terrible, I will not support unilateral action by this president or any other president when it undermines fundamental constitutional principles. That is why I joined a bipartisan majority of Senators in voting to terminate the president’s emergency declaration.