Have a “Both/And” perspective. Binaries can promote and prolong conflict by suggesting a “right and wrong,” where social realities actually prove to be more complex. To do justice to those realities, we should adopt a “both/and” perspective. For instance, in the history classroom, we discuss human nature as not only stemming from the individual or community, but instead as a messy combination of both. Another way to think about it is the reality that someone can exist as both a son and brother, or as a daughter and sister.