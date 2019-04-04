I share my colleague Daily News columnist Solomon Jones’ concerns that these progressives are comfortable telling communities of color that they will have to accept these sites. I don’t fully buy his thesis that such positions are triggered by the fact that victims of the opioid epidemic are white, while victims of the crack epidemic went to jail because they were black. Rather, I see this as the incremental logic of progressive thought. Rendell instituted needle exchanges years ago and now wants to provide help with injections, and, logically, some progressive a few years from now will say the government should provide drugs that are less likely to cause overdoses.