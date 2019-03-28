Even if the now nonexistent mandate were found to be unconstitutional, Congress has expressed a clear desire to retain the rest of the law without it. Just a few months before voting to eliminate the tax, it rejected proposals to repeal the law in its entirety. If it had wanted all of the law to fall, it would have voted in favor of full repeal, not against it. In fact, the ACA’s insurance exchanges are continuing to function quite well without the mandate, providing coverage to millions of people.