The old adage “hindsight is 20/20” often applies to politics. Especially when a career in public service spans as many years as mine. It means it’s easy to know the right thing to do after something has happened, but it is hard to predict the future. I liked to think I could predict the future during my years as Governor. And I think I got more things right than I did wrong. However, if I could turn back the clock, I’d have made some different choices as it relates to Pennsylvania’s nuclear power plants and their unique ability to protect against climate change.