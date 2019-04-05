From films including 2002′s “Paid In Full,” to my everyday experience — including saying it myself — I’ve heard it said time and time again that black men are shot every day. I know this as someone who grew up in North Philadelphia, who has been shot at and held at gunpoint, and who has lost more than a few friends to gun violence. My experience is not uncommon. The Violence Policy Center reports that black Americans in general make up 13 percent of the population in the U.S. but account for 51 percent of homicide victims. The Giffords Law Center also reports that black men make up just 6 percent of the U.S. population yet account for 51 percent of all homicide, victims solidifying that gun violence in the black community is a public health crisis.