I am from New Zealand. Over the last few weeks, media frenzy surrounding my home country’s response to bigotry has breathed hope for an inclusive future into liberals around the world. Now a junior at the University of Pennsylvania, I started my life in Philadelphia almost three years ago. During this time, the United States has taught me that my home can be a cozy bastion of progressivism. But it has also taught me that sometimes, New Zealand is outright pretending. Many Americans envied New Zealand’s swift turnaround on gun-control reform just days following the massacre. But as a nonwhite Kiwi living in the States, I’ve discovered that there’s one thing New Zealand can learn from America — a willingness to discuss race and confront the messy struggles for inclusion.