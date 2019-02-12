In a few weeks, a new certificate will come in the mail that matches exactly who I am, that says female. The law that made this all possible is the Babs Siperstein Law. Babs Siperstein was an amazing trans activist who fought relentlessly for trans equality in New Jersey and across the country. It’s because of her, her visibility and advocacy, that I can live the life I do. She died just days after the law went into effect. I am truly grateful for her work and her life. She changed the world for kids like me.