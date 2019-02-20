More competitive legislative elections (i.e. fewer reliably safe seats in Congress) are associated with an increase in administrative action. Increased competition for reelection means that members have to pay more attention to the needs of their district and have less leeway to support a president’s proposal when it doesn’t directly align with the needs of their constituents. This can make it tough for a president to rally votes from members of his own party and build coalitions across the aisle. The 2018 midterms welcomed in a notably large freshman class of legislators. In fact, the 2018 House elections had the third highest rate of turnover since 1974. These new legislators have little incentive to play nice with the president and the intense reelection fight means that returning legislators who the president could previously count on may be less of a sure thing.