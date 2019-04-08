Go to Amazon.com and you will see not one but two popular listings where you can preorder your copy of the Mueller Report. One of them is listed by the Washington Post, which also assigned two top journalists to analyze the report and which bills its version of this historic document as “the most complete and authoritative available.” (Technically speaking that’s not wrong ... think about it.) The editors of the Washington Post are people who grew up with the Senate Watergate Report, the Starr Report, the 9/11 Commission report – so why wouldn’t the Mueller Report be released? I guess the question is: Who’s living a more delusional dreamworld: the Post or the people preordering a nonexistent book who’ve made its current sales rank No. 674?