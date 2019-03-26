But the sad truth is that many Democratic presidential wannabes were hoping Mueller would find evidence the president had conspired with Russia. Some were almost salivating in anticipation of the Mueller report. In February, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., crowed that “by the time we get to 2020, Donald Trump may not even be president. In fact, he may not even be a free person.” Last month, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., tweeted, “A campaign for President of the United States should never be in the business of scheming with foreign adversaries to tamper with our elections.” And just this Saturday (one day after Mueller delivered his report exonerating Trump!), Beto O’Rourke assured us that “you have a president who, in my opinion, beyond a shadow of a doubt, sought to, however ham-handedly, collude with the Russian government, a foreign power, to undermine and influence our elections.”