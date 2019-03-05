The celebrated project, like so many others in which Joe participated, allowed both the artists and the members of the mosque to take the risk of exploring unfamiliar ideas and navigate the tensions that often happen when people encounter differences. Ever since, Joe’s deep calm and inner peace, his humility and his smile – everyone always mentions his smile -- has made him like family to many members of Al Aqsa, so much so that at the memorial service, said Ibrahim, people were offering condolences to her.