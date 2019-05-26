Could millennials do better? Of course. Like many a younger generation, they don’t vote at the rate of those senior to them. The politically correct call-outs can grate on those middle-aged and older, especially because, in the way of the world, they — well, we — are almost always the ones getting found wanting by the young ones. And I admit, if I were going to pass judgment on the cohort’s protest habits, I’d suggest giving less attention to campus politics, and using that anger and energy to protest student loans, which are causing them to lose out before they even get started, and climate change, which will make their older years much harder and difficult than those of the current generation of middle aged and elderly.