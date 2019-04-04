The idea that the event's "media partners" and guests promised to disrupt or even boycott the event if Pompeo got the award is outrageous. As Pompeo said in his letter to Diane Foley, "How sad is it that base politics and hatred have been allowed to creep into even this sphere of our national activity? The safe recovery of Americans held hostage overseas should be beyond politics and must enjoy the support of all Americans. I regret that pressure of such a cynical and abominable nature was brought to bear on you and John."