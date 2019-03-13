1. When it comes to immigration, study the demographic profile of the United States, Mexico, and Central America as one region. “The United States has aged more slowly than Europe because of immigration, which has helped keep the economy buoyant,” notes Bárcena. However, the U.S. is now aging fast, while Mexico is still youthful (although the birthrate is dropping). Central America is even more so. The youth bulge south of the border feeds migration north for jobs.