Yet, just as our servicemen and women tackle the challenges in front of them with clear-eyed problem solving, we must rise to the challenge of caring for them with the same dedication and ingenuity. In behavioral health care, we believe that telemedicine may be an important piece of the solution. The use of these options in behavioral health care, such as digital video session, has been studied throughout two decades with impressive results. Studies consistently find that results are just as strong when care is delivered via telehealth, and that it is easier to access.