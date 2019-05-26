Marine Sgt. John Peck, for example, who was blown up twice — once in Iraq, where he lost 21 years of his memory, and again in Afghanistan, where he lost all four of his limbs, decided not to become a statistic. Once suicidal, he turned his life around by receiving a groundbreaking double arm transplant, writing a memoir, and signing up with the Worldwide Speaker’s Bureau as a motivational speaker. Army Spec. Tyler Jeffries lost both of his legs when he stepped on an IED in Afghanistan and came home a broken man. He withdrew from the world and only after persevering and never giving up got married and started a nonprofit organization to help other wounded warriors by taking fishing trips together in Florida.