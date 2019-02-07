Yearbooks also contain evidence of this resistance — and of male editors’ mockery of it. The 1972 University of Southern California Dentistry School yearbook adopted a “PlayDent” theme, complete with a centerfold featuring a graduating dental assistant posing naked in a dentistry chair, alongside many other images and crude cartoons featuring naked women. Lynette Emiko Kagihara was a yearbook staff writer and photographer, and as a woman of color, she was the particular target of male editors’ contempt. Editors infused her profile with irony, writing that Kagihara was “never ‘one of the guys’” and that ‘’the editorial staff being 100 percent male” needed to lay aside its “natural inbred chauvinism” to praise her. Editors also captioned one of her photographs “Let me make myself perfectly clear,” which suggests Kagihara often tried to protest over editors’ misogyny, even if her voice was drowned out.