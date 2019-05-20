Smallpox was an easier target because the virus is less contagious, so doctors didn’t have to get nearly as big a fraction of the population vaccinated to drive it to extinction, said Justin Lessler, an epidemiologist at Johns Hopkins University. But what we have now is better technology to track the virus around the globe and more precisely target vaccination strategies. In a recent issue of the journal Science, he and colleagues describe outbreak patterns they observed in global data from 1980 to 2017, and they discuss how to use them in an ongoing effort to eradicate the virus.