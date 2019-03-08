Men were always a part of my life growing up, but women were front, center, and at the core. All of the most memorable characters in my orbit were female. My mother was a strong-willed Italian who raised five children on her own after her husband died at 43. My grandmother, her mother, left school in the third grade so she could help support her first-generation family of ten. Both women had to deal with the suicides of beloved men, in my mother’s case her son and in Mom Mom’s case, her father. Though they mourned, they did not complain.