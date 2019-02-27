I’m profoundly grateful to all the men and women who have fought and died to protect our country’s most deeply held values — including the principle of religious freedom enshrined in our Constitution. Their sacrifice ensures that my church, Hibernia United Methodist in Coatesville, has the freedom to proudly display the cross and other Christian symbols that have deep meaning to me and my congregation. We owe it to our veterans to offer them the same respect for their religious and spiritual beliefs. One simple way we can do that is by creating and maintaining public memorials that honor and include all of our veterans, not just some of them.