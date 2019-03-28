In Philly alone, black residents make up 76 percent of all marijuana related arrests; in the Philly suburbs, they are 40 percent of marijuana arrests while more than a quarter of all such arrests statewide. That’s an extension of the distressed state of black life in Philly, its suburbs and beyond, aggravated by the continued existence of worsening socio-economic indicators. And yet, despite the fact that black Pennsylvanians represent a disproportionate share of the increase in marijuana arrests throughout the state, especially in the Philadelphia region, recreational legalization is not that crucial of a priority for them when faced with other challenges.