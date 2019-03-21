On my radio show, I’ve said that the reality of legal pot in New Jersey has forced people to consider some of the practical issues. In fact, I talked about somewhat tongue-in-cheek about an NJ.com article that talked about obesity rates in states that legalized marijuana. According to the article, researchers cited a new study from the University of Connecticut and Georgia State University that found that sales of potato chips, cookies, and ice cream all increased in the months after states such as Colorado, Oregon, and Washington legalized marijuana. The numbers are substantial. Chip sales increased 5.3 percent, cookie sales increased 4.1 percent, and ice cream consumption increased 3.1 percent. They note that these increased purchases were not temporary. The article concludes that a state not known for fitness might be on the cusp of a munchie-fueled obesity upsurge.