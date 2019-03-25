As far back as the 1970s, reports in such scientific journals as the International Journal of the Addictions (now Substance Use & Misuse) and the Archives of General Psychiatry noted associations between pot use and mental illness. One Swedish physician embarked on a thorough study of nearly 50,000 Swedish military draftees, all surveyed about their drug use, which found that those admitting to using pot frequently as teens were six times more likely to develop schizophrenia than non-pot smokers. His 1987 paper in the Lancet spurred further work.