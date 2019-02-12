The marijuana movement and lobby has not always been allied with users of other drugs. In fact, many such advocates have leveraged the stigma of other drugs to normalize marijuana and separate it from “hard drugs.” Take, for example, the push against the notion that marijuana is a gateway drug that will lead to the use of other, “harder drugs.” While harm reduction advocates work to ensure safer use of any drugs, marijuana advocates have been framing substances other than marijuana in terms that stigmatize people who use them. Another example: As a rhetorical device, the National Cannabis Industry Association often hypes the stigma around heroin to make its case for marijuana. In a testimony to Congress, the Association’s director said, “it makes no sense that federal law classifies cannabis as a Schedule I substance alongside dangerous drugs like heroin.”