Four years ago, after multiple changes of ownership, the Inquirer was purchased by the late H.F. “Gerry” Lenfest and rededicated to the people of Philadelphia. Gerry’s core vision was that news should not be run solely as a business. He believed that a great city both needs and deserves a great newspaper. He likened this news enterprise to other civic treasures- a great orchestra, a renowned art museum, or a world-class hospital or university each supported by both earned revenue and philanthropy. Gerry charged the newspaper not with maximizing profits but with sustaining great journalism in the public interest. He donated the business to a non-profit organization now called The Lenfest Institute for Journalism, dedicated to investing in the future of local news in Philadelphia and nationwide.