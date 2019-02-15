The idea for Kensington Voice came from a hunch I had that in a neighborhood often at the center of our national news media’s drug and addiction journalism, the news and information needs of the community itself weren’t being met. I also suspected that because of the way Kensington had been portrayed over the last few years, trust for the news media was low and worst of all, that the rehashing of the same dystopic, drug war narrative was actually further traumatizing a community already traumatized by structural violence and environmental racism.