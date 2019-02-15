For example, a property near my house was temporarily vacant after the homeowner died. His son took over the place to use drugs. After a woman overdosed and died on the property, the man was caught selling and using drugs, and police marked it as a nuisance so that a new owner could purchase it. The woman who now owns the property rents it out to three men. She has done it better, but she is still breaking residential zoning laws by renting to multiple tenants. Her neighbors do not know the tenants or if they have criminal backgrounds.