Indeed, Assange’s disclosures nearly blew the bin Laden operation. Just one week before the raid, Assange released his "Gitmo files "which contained information that could have tipped off bin Laden that the CIA was closing in on him. One of Assange’s stolen documents — the file on Abu Faraj al-Libi, al-Qaida’s captured operational commander — revealed that Faraj had “reported on al-Qaida’s methods for choosing and employing couriers, as well as preferred communications means”; that he had “received a letter from UBL’s designated courier” who was “the official messenger between UBL and others in Pakistan”; and that “in mid-2003, [Faraj] moved his family to Abbottabad, and worked between Abbottabad and Peshawar,” Pakistan. The CIA tracked bin Laden down to Abbottabad by following his courier, thanks, in large part, to information provided by Faraj. Had bin Laden read that document detailing what Faraj had told the agency, he could have known that the United States had made the connection between his courier and his Abbottabad hideout. Fortunately, U.S. Special Operations forces did not give bin Laden time to figure it out.